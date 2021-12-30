Kelantan sees rise in flood evacuees as number drops in 3 states

KUALA LUMPUR: The overall flood situation has improved with the number of flood evacuees in three states, namely Melaka, Pahang, and Selangor, registering a decline as of 12 noon today.

However, Kelantan, which is predicted to start flooding at 8 tonight, showed an increase in the number of evacuees with a total of 510 people from 145 families were evacuated to flood evacuation centres (PPS) as of noon compared with 31 people reported this morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Disaster Info application (app), eight PPS were opened in Kelantan involving seven in Jeli and one in Pasir Mas.

Meanwhile, the official flood info portal of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) at https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, reported that no major river in Kelantan was at danger level, only one river recorded a warning level, namely Sungai Golok in Kampung Jenob, Tanah Merah.

In Selangor, updates on the JKM Disaster Info app reported that the number of evacuees has dropped to 977 people from 244 families who are housed in nine PPS as of noon today compared with 2,281 people from 563 families in 13 PPS reported this morning.

Selangor police said that three roads are still closed for vehicles as of 11.30 this morning, namely FT 31 Dengkil-Banting bridge and Jalan Genting Peras-Kuala Klawang due to flood water apart from the damaged bridge heading to Subang Shooting Range.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department predicts rain in one or two places in Selangor today.

In Pahang, updates on the JKM Disaster Info app stated that the number of flood victims has dropped slightly to 5,459 people who are still housed in 43 PPS.

The most flood victims were recorded in Temerloh, followed by Pekan, Bentong, Kuantan and Maran,

The Pahang Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that six roads are still closed, namely Jalan Southern Loop in Bentong; Jalan Kuala Lipis-Jerantut (Jerantut); Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Kuantan (Maran); and Jalan Ulu Dong (Raub).

In Melaka, the number of flood victims continued to drop to eight people from two families as of 12 noon today compared with 16 people from four families at 8 this morning.

State Civil Defence Force director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said all the victims were still housed at PPS of Sekolah Kebangsaan Penghulu Benteng in Jasin. — Bernama