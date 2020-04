KOTA BARU: The Kelantan state government showed a better overall financial performance in 2018, according to the Auditor-General’s Report.

The report on the state government’s 2018 financial statements and financial performance of the state agencies indicated the overall balance of the Consolidated Fund at end of 2018 had increased RM9.47 million or 15.1% to RM72.19 million in 2018 compared to RM62.72 million In 2017.

“The state government recorded a surplus of RM40.46 million in the 2018 Consolidated Revenue Account compared to a surplus of RM38.82 million in 2017. The surplus was attributable to an increase in the collection of revenue of RM586.94 million compared to operating expenses of RM546.49 million.

“In 2018, public debt had recorded an increase of RM13.87 million (one per cent) to RM1.435 billion compared to RM1.421 billion in 2017. The increase was due to the state government receiving loans for water supply projects and the construction of a new Kelantan palace,“ according to Auditor-General Datuk Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid (pix) in a statement.

The Auditor-General’s report was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Dec 2 last year after receiving approval from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The report was presented at the state assembly today following approval by the Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V.

In the report, Nik Azman stated the State Government Financial Statement Confirmation Auditing had found the Kelantan State Government Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2018 were given a Non-Reprimand Opinion.

“The financial statements show a true and fair picture of the Kelantan State Government’s financial position and the accounting records have been kept up completely and updated,“ he said.

The report also said debt repayment was made in 2018 amounting to RM5.74 million.

“According to 22 State Government Agency Financial Statements of 2018, 21 have been audited. A total of 20 financial statements have been issued with the Non-Reprimand Certificate and one financial statement has been issued with Reprimand Certificate while another one financial statement has not been finalised,“ he said.

Overall, the audit has shown an improvement in the implementation of activities by the state’s departments, said Nik Azman.

He also said, the National Audit Department has also submitted 10 recommendations for the management of activities by department/agency and the management of the state government companies to rectify the reported weaknesses. — Bernama