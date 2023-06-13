Kelantan SPM top scorer gets 10 offers to further studies

BACHOK: Muhammad Syahril Saidi, who obtained 11As in all subjects in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022 examination, has so far received more than 10 offers to continue his tertiary education, including scholarship offers.

The 18-year-old student said he did not expect to receive so many offers from different organisations or individuals to help him continue his studies at a higher level.

“So far, I have received more than 10 offers to continue my studies and scholarships, including from Petronas, Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), the state government and several public universities.

“Alhamdulillah, I am grateful and did not expect to receive so many offers, making it difficult for me to chose,“ he told reporters at his home in Kampung Kandis today.

Muhammad Syahril, who hopes to become a lecturer, intends to study languages abroad.

“Actually, I wanted to take the Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) examination at Maahad Yaakubiah Kampung Nipah (STAM) because I wanted to take care of my sick mother, but the decision may change,” he added. - Bernama