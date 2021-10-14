Kelantan starts administering Covid-19 booster dose today

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan today began administering the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine booster dose, with a total of 200,000 individuals targeted to receive the jabs in stages.

Kelantan State Health Department (JKNK) director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said that for the initial stage it would be given to frontliners, with an estimated 20,000 doses to be given to health workers.

“The vaccine dose will also be given to those with comorbidities as well as individuals who may be travelling overseas.

“Maybe certain nations have this requirement (for booster shots), so we will administer the jabs to these individuals. In fact, those who feel that they belong to the categories that had been stated can come to the hospitals (to receive the shots),” he said after receiving a contribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) from Yayasan Ikhlas, which was led by it chairman, Prof Dr Zainur Rashid Zainuddin, at the JKNK Infectious Diseases Branch, here, today.

Dr Zaini also said implementation of the booster dose in the state would be administered by hospitals, health clinics and private clinics according to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Meanwhile, Dr Zaini said that Kelantan had, so far, achieved 79 per cent full vaccination against Covid-19 among individuals aged 18 and above.

He added that although the state continued to record four-digit cases of daily Covid-19 infections, about 97-98 percent of the cases only involved categories one and two patients. — Bernama