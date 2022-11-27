Kelantan State Assembly approves anti-party hopping enactment

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan State Legislative Assembly today approved the amendment to its Constitution to enable the anti-party hopping law to be enforced in the state.

Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah tabled the motion for the proposed amendment and it was unanimously supported without debate by state assemblymen at the third meeting of the fifth term of the 14th state assembly.

“The purpose of the amendment is to ensure that the anti-party hopping law is in line with what has been decided at the Federal level in Parliament,” he said when winding up the Bill.

Meanwhile, state assembly Speaker Datuk Abdullah Ya’kub said the amendment was carried out in accordance with the Constitution (Amendment) Act (No. 3) 2022 and the Provision for the Prohibition of MPs from Party-Hopping that came into effect on Oct 5.

The Act obtained the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Aug 31 and was gazetted as Act A1663 on Sept 6.

The Kelantan State Assembly sitting will resume Tuesday (Nov 29). - Bernama