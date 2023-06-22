Kelantan State Assembly officially dissolved

KOTA BHARU: The 45-seat Kelantan State Assembly is officially dissolved today to pave the way for the state election.

This follows the announcement by Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob last Wednesday that the state assembly would be dissolved on this date after obtaining the consent of the Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V.

The dissolution of the 14th State Assembly was made six days before its term expires on June 28.

Kelantan is also the first state under PAS to dissolve its state assembly.

In the 14th General Election (GE14), PAS dominated the state assembly after winning 37 seats, while Barisan Nasional (BN) secured eight.

However, Ayer Lanas assemblyman Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed then quit Umno and join Bersatu.

This upcoming state election will see BN collaborating with Pakatan Harapan (PH), while PAS forging cooperation with Bersatu through Perikatan Nasional (PN).

At a media conference yesterday, Kelantan PAS secretary Wan Roslan Wan Hamat confirmed that the party would contest 39 seats, while Bersatu would face BN in six state constituencies.

For BN and PH, both coalitions were reported to have completed their seat allocation.

Kelantan Umno information chief Datuk Zawawi Othman was reported as saying that BN candidates would be fielded in 31 seats, while 14 seats would be given to PH.

Kelantan is one of the six states holding a state election. The other five are Kedah, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Penang. - Bernama