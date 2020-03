KOTA BARU: The Kelantan State Assembly sitting, which is scheduled to be held for four days starting tomorrow, has been postponed to April, Speaker Datuk Abdullah Ya’kub said.

He said the postponement was decided in line with the federal government’s announcement of nationwide Movement Control Order effective March 18 to 31.

The state government is planning to hold the sitting tentatively on April 12 and 13, he told Bernama, when contacted here today. — Bernama