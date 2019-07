KOTA BARU: A Sekolah Menengah Sains (SMS) Tengku Muhammad Faris Petra student’s confidence has earned himself the honour of representing Malaysia at the International Brain Bee Championships (IBBC) in Korea, this September.

Ahmad Darwisy Shaifuzain, 17, emerged as champion after defeating 47 other participants from 37 secondary schools nationwide at the Malaysia Brain Bee Challenge this year. He bagged a cash prize of RM6,000.

“I did not expect to win this competition as there was a stiff challenge from other participants.

“I am truly grateful to be crowned as a champion after taking part thrice in the MBBC competition,” he told reporters when met at the MBBC prize-giving ceremony in conjunction with the 29th National Neuroscience Conference.

The annual IBBC showcases top secondary school students in the field of neuroscience from around the world, with the aim of motivating them to learn about the human brain and to inspire them to enter exciting careers in research and clinical brain sciences.

Ahmad Darwisy said he would seek assistance from Universiti Sains Malaysia’s (USM) neuroscience department lecturers to study in-depth science-related topics as preparation for the international competition.

“The competition is close to Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, and I will try to balance my time to achieve my dream in bringing glory to the country,” Ahmad Darwisy, who aspires to become a physician, said.

The MBBC, or the national level neuroscience test, organised annually by Brain Bee@USM for Form Four and Five students, also saw Ong Kang Howe from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) King George V, Seremban and Alvin Daniel Brata Laurio of SMK St Joseph, Sabah bagging the second and third place, respectively. - Bernama