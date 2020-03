KUALA LUMPUR: State authorities nationwide are beginning to tighten enforcement by granting operating permission to only certain retailers and business premises in accordance with the current Movement Control Order (MCO).

Among those given permission are sundry shops and 24-hour convenience stores, which can operate until the times stipulated in their respective states.

Kelantan and Terengganu are the earliest to enforce it by allowing the premises to operate from 7am to 7pm or 7am to 6pm only in line with the MCO.

The Kota Baru-Bandaraya Islam Municipal Council (MPKB-BRI) allows all markets to operate from 7am to 2pm, while other premises can operate from 7am to 7pm as stipulated in the notice issued on Friday.

This involves limited food outlets, delivery, drive-through and take-away services as well as supermarkets, sundry shops, 24-hour convenience stores, petrol stations, clinics and pharmacies.

The Kuala Terengganu City Council (MBKT) also issued the same directive, with additional approval given to vehicle repair and service centres to operate from 9am to 2pm; clinics from 7am to 9.30pm only; and the Gong Pauh wholesale market from 3am to 9am only.

This move is set to be enforced in other states today, including in Selangor following a directive by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari that restaurants and 24-hour eateries obey orders issued under the MCO, which is until March 31.

In a statement, he said coordinated action needed to be taken to enforce additional actions following the MCO and that the Selangor government took a serious view of those who still ignored the stay-home order as well as other critical requirements outlined.

Malacca also adopted a similar move whereby all eateries - drive-through, sundry shops and 24-hour convenience stores - are ordered to close from 7pm to 7am.

“All supermarkets must be closed from 7pm. Hawker stalls, including food trucks, must be closed from 6pm to 7am. Petrol stations can operate as usual but their grocery stores must be closed from 8pm to 6am.

“Markets will be closed from 2pm to 6am, while night markets, morning markets and farmers’ markets are not allowed to operate,” the state government said in a statement.

The same can be seen in Penang after the government ordered all hawker stalls, including those selling food by the roadside at the Air Itam, Bayan Baru, Perak Road and Jelutong markets, to be closed from tooday to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Penang Island City Council (MBPP) Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said the move was taken because many people still thronged these places despite the MCO being enforced on Wednesday.

Yew said that beginning tomorrow, MBPP will take enforcement action against any business premises violating the MCO, including sealing and withdrawing their business licences.

On Monday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the MCO, to help stem the spread of the virus, restricts movements and bans mass gatherings nationwide, including religious, sports, social and cultural activities. — Bernama