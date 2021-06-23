Kelantan Tengku Mahkota donates five Covid-19 vaccine storage containers

KOTA BHARU: Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan Dr Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra has donated five Covid-19 vaccine storage containers worth RM84,000 to the Kelantan State Health Department (JKNK).

The vaccine containers were presented to JKNK director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin by the Comptroller of the Royal Household, Datuk Tengku Azmi Tengku Jaafar in a ceremony held at Istana Balai Besar here, today.

Tengku Azmi said it is hoped that with the contribution, JKNK would be able to store large quantities of vaccine supplies as the Covid-19 vaccine storage containers could hold about 5,850 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 8,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine.

“The containers will be placed at Perol Health Clinic, Wakaf Bharu Health Clinic, Kuala Balah Health Clinic, Cherang Ruku Health Clinic and Kuala Krai Health Clinic,“ he told a press conference after the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaini said the kind gesture shows the Crown Prince’s concern over the health of the people in the state especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Zaini said the existing number of vaccine storage boxes could not store the large amount of vaccines that the state would be receiving next month.

“When Tengku Muhammad Faiz was informed on the need to increase the number of vaccine storage containers, he immediately agreed to donate them as a gift,“ he said.

Last week, National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced that the federal government would provide Kelantan with another 550,000 vaccine doses next month (July), thus enabling the state to administer 30,00 doses or at least 20,000 doses a day. — Bernama