KOTA BARU: Kelantan is thankful to the federal government for the acknowledgement given to two oil fields located within three nautical miles off the coast of the state.

Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said it was good progress for the state in its long-standing claim to the federal government over royalty payments.

“Firstly, we want to say thank you to the federal government because this is the first time they have admitted that the oil fields are in the waters off Kelantan. Previously, it was said that Kelantan had no rights as it was located outside three nautical miles.

“So the statement by Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is an admission and acknowledgement to the Kelantan state government’s rights and this is a good development. We hope that the issue of Kelantan and Terengganu’s maritime boundary is quickly resolved,” he told reporters after attending the exco meeting at Kompleks Kota Darul Naim, here today.

Mohamed Azmin was previously reported to have said that royalty payments involving 10 oil and gas fields to Kelantan and Pahang would only be made after the issue of maritime boundaries is resolved according to the law.

On this, Mohd Amar proposed that the royalty be fairly divided between the two states so until the issue of maritime boundary is settled. — Bernama