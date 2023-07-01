Kelantan to build 107 Dhuafa houses this year: MB

TUMPAT: The Kelantan government will build 107 Dhuafa’ houses, involving an allocation of RM5.61 million, for the poor in the state this year, said Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob (pix).

He said efforts by the government to continue with the implementation of the Dhuafa House Assistance Program (PBRD) proved its concern and commitment to providing comfortable housing for the asnaf (those eligible to receive tithe) in the state.

“The three-room house involves a cost of RM55,000 and allocation through this programme can also be used to repair houses which amount to RM10,000.

“One of the conditions to be eligible to receive assistance through the programme is that the applicant must have the land, either their own or given with permission to them by parents or relatives, to build the house,” he told reporters after the handing over of the Dhuafa house in Kampung Laut, here today.

Ahmad said an allocation of RM4.5 million would also be set aside this year for repair of houses under the programme.

For the record from 2009 to 2022, a total of 1,282 new houses, involving an allocation of RM51.88 million, were built from 2009 to 2022, while for house repair, it involved 7,381 houses with an allocation of RM64.91 million, he said.