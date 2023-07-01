Kelantan to build flood relief centres on state land

TUMPAT: The Kelantan government is looking at several pieces of state-owned land to be turned into temporary relief centres (PPS) during floods, Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said.

He said besides complementing existing ones, these new centres will be built in areas near residential areas for the victims’ convenience.

“The flood season in Kelantan is not over and heavy rains have been forecast soon.

“As such, we will look at several pieces of state-owned land deemed suitable to be turned into PPS for flood victims,” he told reporters after the handing over of Rumah Dhuafa’ housing units in Kampung Laut here today.

The menteri besar advised the public to always be prepared to face the risk of flooding in their areas.

“We are still maintaining the 442 PPS which are ready to be activated at any time during the flood season. All agency assets are also ready to be mobilised as the flood season is far from over,” he said. - Bernama