Kelantan to request funds for ‘gender-segregated’ public swimming pools

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan will seek an allocation from the federal government to build public swimming pools in the state, said State Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation Committee chairman Wan Roslan Hamat.

He said the request would be made through the State Youth and Sports Department to the Youth and Sports Ministry.

“We need at least two swimming pools, one for male and the other for female, to show to the public the right way to manage the sport according to Islam. Swimming is a sport that is encouraged in Islam, but is spoilt because of improper attire,” he told reporters after opening the state-level national Sports Month at Dataran Warisan, Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium here today.

He said the request would also be made as part of the state’s preparation to host Malaysia Games (Sukma) in 2024.

In conjunction with the National Sports Month, Wan Roslan said various sports activities, expected to involve the participation of 249,000 people, would be held

For today alone, 12 activities have been planned including Fun walk, Fun Run, Fun Ride, Fitness Together @ BSN, silat and taekwando demonstration, Beyblade competition, netball 3 on 3 and e-Sports. — Bernama