KOTA BHARU: Two men on a motorcycle slashed and badly injured Kelantan Umno Veterans deputy chairman Datuk Kamaruddin Abdullah as he was walking to a mosque here last night.

Kelantan CID chief ACP Wan Khairuddin Wan Idris said the attack took place at about 7.30pm at Jalan Tengku Chik as Kamaruddin was going to the mosque for the Maghrib prayers.

Kamaruddin is in stable condition at the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital here, he said when contacted.

He said Kamaruddin, who was slashed on the head and body, was taken to the hospital by several friends.

Kelantan Umno Veterans chairman Datuk Rozali Isohak, when contacted, said he would leave it to the authorities to investigate. — Bernama