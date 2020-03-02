Kelantan Umno will not demand state govt posts: Ahmad Jazlan

KOTA BARU: Kelantan Umno will not demand any post in the PAS-led state government, said its Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub.

He also reminded Kelantan Umno members not to turn the issue into a polemic.

“(Not holding) a post does not prevent us from serving the people because now we have direct access to Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

“We are now the voice of the government and I hope that the (our) experience (at the federal government level previously) will be utilised to benefit the people,“ he told a press conference at the Kelantan Umno building here today.

Commenting further, Ahmad Jazlan said the Kelantan Umno would be the “backbone” of the state government to prove that the party was a right choice for PAS to collaborate with under the Muafakat Nasional. — Bernama