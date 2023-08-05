Kelantan unemployment rate at 4.1% in February

KOTA BHARU: The unemployment rate in Kelantan is high after recording 4.1 per cent in February, said state Social Security Organisation (Socso) director Nora Yaacob.

Based on data obtained from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), she said that is high compared to the national rate of 3.6 per cent.

According to her, being picky is one of the factors identified as the cause of the high unemployment rate in the state.

“Some are still very picky about jobs, some do not want to work outside Kelantan and some only want to work in the state.

“In addition, most Kelantan folk are self-employed and not formally employed. These factors caused the unemployment rate to be high, namely 4.6 per cent last December, 4.4 per cent in January and 4.1 per cent in February,” she said.

She said this at a media conference after the Kelantan Socso Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration at Wisma Perkeso, here, today.

In a bid to reduce the unemployment rate, Nora said Socso plans to get as many job placements as possible to help those who want to work.

“We are targeting 6,800 job placements this year. Last year, we achieved our target of 5,500 job placements,” she said. -Bernama