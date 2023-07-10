Kelantan upgrades padi growing areas to boost local rice production

KOTA BHARU: Several padi-growing areas outside the jurisdiction of the Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (KADA) are being upgraded to boost local rice production in Kelantan.

State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, Biotechnology, Green Technology and Environment Committee chairman Tuan Mohd Saripudin Tuan Ismail said the paid-growing areas included about 121 hectares in Machang, which is being developed for the purpose.

“So far, there is no rice supply problem in Kelantan because we have a large area of padi fields and can meet the needs of the people in the state.

“We have about 26,000 hectares of padi-farming areas under KADA and are now expanding the areas by also having a two-season crop per year to meet the country’s demand for local rice,” he told Bernama after opening the Kelantan State Flora Festival last night.

The festival, held at Taman Perbandaran Tengku Anis here, was graced by the Sultanah of Kelantan Nur Diana Petra Abdullah.

Tuan Mohd Saripudin said Kelantan's self-sufficiency level (SSL) in terms of padi production last year exceeded 200 per cent, with a similar projection made for this year, hence ensuring sufficient rice supply for the Kelantan people.

Meanwhile, Tuan Mohd Saripudin said that due to the encouraging response to the Flora Festival, the programme may likely be made an annual event. It was last held in 2012.

The five-day Kelantan State Flora Festival, which opened on Oct 4 in conjunction with the birthday of the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, featured various events which highlight the uniqueness of the state's flora and culture. -Bernama