Kelantan Wanita PH wants to contest five state seats

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan Wanita Pakatan Harapan (PH) is targeting to contest at least five seats in the upcoming state election, says its deputy chief Dr Hafidzah Mustakim (pix).

She said the women’s wing had many members with great potential to become leaders, besides good educational backgrounds, among other things.

“The achievements of women in this country cannot be denied in the fields of medicine, education and economy and we are confident that when women are given the opportunity to contest in state elections, it will have a positive impact on society.

“So, we hope the Kelantan Wanita PH will be fielded because we have potential candidates not only for the party but for the people as well,“ she told reporters after the coalition’s hi-tea programme with the media, here today.

The Kelantan Amanah women’s wing chief said the decision on the list of potential candidates for the state election was still being discussed by the coalition’s leadership. -Bernama