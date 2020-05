KOTA BARU: Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob (pix) is worried there will be Kelantan folks outside the state who are willing to use the rat trails just to return home for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

He expressed concern that this interstate travel would adversely affect the efforts of the government to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Kelantan.

“There are those who are prepared to use the rat trails just to come back to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitiri in their hometowns,” he told reporters after chairing the Kelantan National Security Council Meeting at Kompleks Kota Darul Naim, here today.

He added that the state government was worried about this as well as the return of tertiary students to the state.

“As of today, Alhamdulillah (no cases have been recorded,) and we hope that the public will adhere to the standard operating procedure, especially social distancing,” he said.

Ahmad also conveyed his congratulations to Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor on his appointment as the 14th Mentri Besar of Kedah last Sunday. - Bernama