Kelantan youths easily influenced by unhealthy elements: MB

KOTA BARU: Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob today expressed his concern with the drug problems affecting youths in the state.

He said many youths in Kelantan are easily influenced by unhealthy elements, especially on the use of synthetic drugs like ecstasy pills and syabu.

As such, he hoped the state-level conference of the National Youth Consultative Council, being held today, would find solutions to address the problem.

“I hope that this conference will find solutions and bring them to higher level according to proper channels, especially to the attention of the Youth and Sports Ministry, as well as eight other ministries related with youths,” he told reporters after opening the conference here.

The one-day conference is attended by about 150 participants, comprising representatives from government agencies and non-governmental organisations.

Ahmad said the state government was working on a project, known as “Generasi Sejahtera“ (Gentera), aimed at moulding a generation based on the policy of ‘Developing With Islam’.

The role of the Gentera participants is to influence their peer group to do good, he added. — Bernama