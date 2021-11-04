‘Keluarga Malaysia’ advised to celebrate Deepavali in new norms — PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, yesterday reminded all Malaysian Hindus to celebrate Deepavali today by adopting new norms.

“May this festival rekindle the spirit of unity in this country. Celebrate the festival with joy in applying new norms.

“Put on your biggest smile while celebrating with family members in the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family), in our beloved country,” he said in his Twitter and Facebook accounts yesterday.

Meanwhile, Health director-general, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, expressed his hope that in celebrating the festival with joy, Malaysians would work together to carry out their shared responsibilities, and strive to help the country for a safe economic and social reopening.

“Always practice self-control and adhere to the standard operating procedures set. Improve Covid-19 self-assessment with TRIIS (test, report, inform, isolate and seek).

“What we are doing now is crucial in the coming months, as a benchmark of our readiness entering the endemic phase,” he said via a post on Facebook.

In addition, he also wished that this festival of lights would bring health and well-being to Malaysian families who celebrate Deepavali.

“We look after ourselves. We look after our families. We look after our community and country,” added Dr Noor Hisham. — Bernama