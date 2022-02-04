Keluarga Malaysia’s support vital for cancer patients - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The support of Keluarga Malaysia to cancer patients is crucial for them to continue fighting the disease said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In a post on his Facebook page in conjunction with World Cancer Day today, Ismail Sabri said he believed that many Malaysians had relatives or friends who were battling cancer.

The Prime Minister said he himself had an officer who was a breast cancer survivor after eight years of fighting.

“Close the cancer care gap. Early detection can increase the chances of survival,“ he said.

Observed on Feb 4 every year, this year’s World Cancer Day theme is “Close the Care Gap”. — Bernama