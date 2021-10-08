Keluarga Malaysia Squad coordinates all aid delivery mechanisms - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Squad launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) today will coordinate all aid delivery mechanisms for the people in need nationwide, under one machinery.

Ismail Sabri said the squad would be led by the Social Welfare Department, under the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry and in collaboration with various agencies under different ministries, the private sector and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

He said a total of 10,000 members of the Keluarga Malaysia Squad were ready to be deployed to all parts of the country to help the people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The number is expected to increase when more ministries and agencies as well as Keluarga Malaysia volunteers register themselves,” he said when officiating the soft-launch of the Keluarga Malaysia at Auditorium Perdana Angkasapuri here, which was also broadcast live on TV1.

To ensure the success of the Malaysian Family idea, the Prime Minister said every ministry and agency was actively identifying suitable products that would be utilised as part of efforts to help the people.-Ismail Sabri said this is a step to inculcate a performance-oriented culture to ease the burden of Keluarga Malaysia who need help and support.

“In this effort, the government will ensure that every Keluarga Malaysia product has a positive impact. Therefore, the government has also introduced the Key Happiness Outcome (KHO) as a mechanism to complement the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

“This guideline will be based on existing universal values, including the Happiness Index which is being used by most countries around the world,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said various cross-ministry actions and efforts had been drawn up to speed up the implementation of the programmes and initiatives for the people and ensure their effectiveness.

“This is an effort to find a common ground so that the main stakeholder, namely Keluarga Malaysia can enjoy the benefit,” said Ismail Sabri.

As such, the Prime Minister said continuous coordination between the ministries had resulted in various initiatives and efforts to ensure that no one will be left behind.

Ismail Sabri said tolerance among different religions, races and ethnicities in the country had existed for decades, but it would be difficult to defend if such values were sidelined.

“The sense of contentment towards the tolerance has been translated as one of the characteristics of Keluarga Malaysia,” he said adding that priority would be given to efforts to fight the health and economic crisis, without leaving no one behind.

Ismail Sabri said the national recovery efforts could be achieved by continuing to cultivate, nurture and uphold the characteristics of inclusivity, common ground, and contentment that would also pave the way for the country’s economic recovery post-pandemic and under the new normal.

“The economy should be revived, the well-being of the people should be improved, investor confidence should be restored.

“Rest assured that only through the full cooperation of Keluarga Malaysia, the war against the Covid-19 pandemic will end with victory,” he said. Bernama