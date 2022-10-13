Keluarga Malaysia Student Device Programme to go on: Annuar

KOTA BHARU: All government programmes including the handing over of devices under the Keluarga Malaysia Student Device Programme will continue even though Parliament has been dissolved, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He also dismissed rumours that the student device programme had stopped following the dissolution.

“First of all, there are rumours that the distribution of devices has stopped because Parliament has been dissolved, so I want to emphasise that all government programmes, including student devices, are going on as usual.

“So don’t spread rumours on social media,“ he said at a press conference after distributing devices to students at Sekolah Menegah Kebangsaan (SMK) Melor, here today.

Commenting further, Annuar who is also Ketereh MP said that 221,000 out of almost 500,000 student device applications in the first and second phases have been approved.

“The rest is in the review process. The delivery process will continue in stages and has nothing to do with the dissolution of Parliament.

“This is because we have to wait for the university to open because most of the applicants are on campus. I hope to distribute everything before the end of November,“ he said. - Bernama