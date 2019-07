KANGAR: The distribution of activity books for nurseries under the Community Development Department (Kemas) has been postponed nationwide as it is still in the process of awarding the tender to a new book supplier company

However, Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the process was already in the final stage and expected the issue to be resolved by next month or the latest by September.

“In Kemas we are trying to change the syllabus and there are some that we have actually decided to change because of that there was a delay and now in the tender process,“ she told a press conference after chairing the Perlis State Action Meeting here today.

She was responding to a newspaper report today about the postponement in distribution of six activity books which is said to have affected the education of over 200,000 children at Kemas Nurseries nationwide.

The report stated the six books were activity books for Bahasa Melayu, English Language, Moral Education, Jawi, Iqra and Mathematics.

The report also mentioned that all the books should have been received by the end of May but to date there has been no further information.

Rina said the changes in syllabus took into account appropriate learning techniques in line with current times. — Bernama