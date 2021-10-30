Kemas to implement digital transformation plan for early childhood education next year

ALOR SETAR: The Community Development Department (Kemas) will implement the Tabika Kemas Early Childhood Education Digital Transformation Plan next year in an effort to provide early exposure to preschool children on digital technology.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the transformation plan would be the aspiration of digital talent development of children in Tabika Kemas which would benefit almost 200,000 preschoolers.

“We want the children who attend Tabika Kemas to have a fun experience through the learning process based on digital literacy. This is important to provide early exposure so that these children have digital skills to meet the needs of the future digital era,“ he told a press conference after closing the 16th National Kemas Potential Day 2021 here today.

At the event, Johor was crowned the overall champion of the National Kemas Potential Day.

Mahdzir said the transformation plan included several strategies such as expanding the supply of digital equipment like smart TV, computers and internet access to create a digital environment at Tabika Kemas.

He said the plan would also strengthen the development of digital teaching and learning through strategic collaboration with various parties including the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and the Ministry of Education.

Tabika Kemas teachers would also be given training to improve their digital skills, he added.

He said a total of RM1 million was allocated for the purpose of training and supply of digital equipment to almost 10,416 Tabika Kemas Community Educators and 10,833 preschool classes nationwide.

“Although Kemas will move towards digital learning, parents do not have to worry because the fees will not be increased and will not exceed RM30 per month. The rest is borne by the government through a subsidy of RM20 million a year,” he said.

In another development, Mahdzir said the ministry was in the process of increasing the allowance of 10,000 Kemas assistants nationwide from RM500 a month to an amount more compatible with the current cost of living.- Bernama