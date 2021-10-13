Kemas to improve stream modules in kindergartens

PUTRAJAYA: The Community Development Department (Kemas) will improve the teaching and learning modules of Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STREAM) in the kindergartens, said Deputy Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad.

He said STREAM methods and modules currently combine components of inquiry, reasoning, collaboration and exploration to develop children’s abilities in applying knowledge and skills.

“In line with the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) aspirations, Kemas would also emphasise knowledge and innovative human capital, which was one of the human capital characteristics to be developed,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rahman said the ongoing five-day Kemas Potential Day programme, which began Monday, is aimed to unearth children’s potential holistically and produce individuals who are balanced intellectually, spiritually, emotionally and physically in line with the National Education Philosophy.

“Children’s success is not only focused on the learning programme alone but also covers aspects of education at home or informal education,” he said. — Bernama