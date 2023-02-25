Kemas volunteer assistants will receive RM800 as allowance starting March

DUNGUN: The monthly allowance for more than 9,439 volunteer community assistants at Community Development Department (Kemas) kindergartens across the nation will be increased from RM500 to RM800 starting March said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister said the increase in allowance for the 9,439 Kemas volunteers involves an additional allocation of RM30 million that was announced in Budget 2023 tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, yesterday.

“The increament of allowance was in appreciation of the contribution of Kemas members in implementing various efforts to improve the quality of life of the rural community through eforts to prepare dietary needs, ensuring the safety of the children and maintaing the cleanliness of the premises,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid was speaking to reporters after a working visit to the headquarters of the Central Terengganu Development Authority (KETENGAH), an agency under the Ministry of Rural Development, at Bandar Al Muktafi Billah Shah, Dungun, here today.

He added that when the payment of Kemas allowance started in 2011, the amount was only RM400 a month and the amount was raised to RM500 in 2017.

Kemas members, in general, are regarded as the frontliners of the government and serve as agents of change who mediate between the people and the government and, therefore, act as the eyes and ears of the government.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid hoped the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) understands that the government has always fulfilled the demands put forward by the Union despite financial constraints.

“The payment of emulants and pension are compulsory and undertaken by the government. These are permanent cost to the government and I feel Cuepacs as an organisation that safeguards the welfare of civil servants can understand the situation.

“In my opinion, the Prime Minister has given attention to the needs of the civil servants by giving a special bonus of RM700 to those in Grade 56 and below as well as RM350 to pensioners in view of the coming Aidilfitri celebrations,” he said.

Cuepacs claimed that Budget 2023 was a disappointment as it did not address the issue of rising cost of living which continues to be a burden for civil servants.

Its president Datuk Adnan Mat had said that there was no commitment by the government to raise the wages of civil servants to match the high cost of living in the Budget 2023. - Bernama