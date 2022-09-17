Kembara Hijrah Ekspedisi: 89 motorcyclists in convoy from Putrajaya to Penang

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 89 participants in a motorcycle convoy took part in the Kembara Hijrah Ekspedisi Jalanan Keluarga Malaysia Keluarga Sejahtera 2022 from here to southwest Penang with the aim of delivering da’wah (spreading the teachings of Islam) to the target groups.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad said the participants will meet various communities namely juveniles, LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender), people living with HIV or AIDS, and individuals under surveillance for drugs.

“The responsibility to curb social issues such as drug abuse, running away from home, stealing, theft, perverted and immoral activities, and so on does not rest on the shoulders of one party alone, but is our shared responsibility.

“Therefore, the effort to reach out to the ummah is not only limited to certain groups, but it also needs to cover various strata of the Malaysian Family,“ he told reporters after officiating ‘Kembara Hijrah Ekspedisi Jalanan Keluarga Malaysia Keluarga Sejahtera 2022’ here today.

Regarding the programme, Idris said the convoy will travel 412 kilometres from Putrajaya to Balik Pulau in southwest Penang with six pit stops when passing through Selangor and Perak.

The programme, organised in collaboration with the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM), Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department, Southwest District Mosque in Balik Pulau, Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council, Yayasan Taqwa, and Yayasan Ihtimam Malaysia, is being held with the aim of highlighting da’wah and mosque outreach activities.

Among the activities are the implementation of a gotong-royong to clean up Muslim cemetery and mosque areas, as well as treating the target group and presenting the contributions of motor club members (in Putrajaya, Bangi and Kuala Lumpur). - Bernama