Kembara Kenali Borneo: 1,879 Sarawak cops on duty, no drones allowed

KUCHING: A total of 1,879 police personnel will be on duty during the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour in the state to ensure the smooth movement of the royal entourage of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the police personnel would be tasked with ensuring the security aspect and smooth flow of traffic in addition to escorting the royal entourage throughout the programme, from Sept 7 to 13.

In terms of the security aspect, he said no drones were allowed to be flown over Their Majesties’ stopover locations throughout that period.

“So far, only the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS), Istana Negara and the state government have been authorised (to fly drones in the locations) after obtaining the approval of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM),” he told a press conference here today.

The Kembara Kenali Borneo expedition from Sept 3 to 13, starting in Tawau, Sabah and ending in Telok Melano, Sarawak, spans 2,154 kilometres through the Pan Borneo Highway, which connects Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei.

Mohd Azman said the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour in Sarawak involved eight districts, namely Lawas, Miri, Bintulu, Tatau, Sibu, Sri Aman, Kuching and Lundu.

“The convoy comprising 25 vehicles will also travel through 12 other districts in Sarawak,” he said, adding that the Royal Malaysia Police’s investigation and intelligence teams would be deployed throughout the programme.

Among the locations that will be visited by the convoy in the northern part of the state are Coco Cabana Miri, Kampung Penan Muslim Batu 10 and Rumah Panjang Raymond Plen in Sebauh, while the middle section will include Tokong Yu Lung Tian En Si, Kampung Bandung Sibu and Pasar Central Sibu.

The convoy will go along the Pan Borneo Highway to the southern part of Sarawak to Masjid Bahagian Sri Aman right up to Zero KM Pan Borneo Highway in Telok Melano, Lundu. - Bernama