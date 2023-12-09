Kembara Kenali Borneo convoy heads for Kuching today

The Kembara Kenali Borneo expedition will conclude tomorrow at Telok Melano in southern Sarawak after commencing from Tawau, Sabah, on Sept 3.

SIBU: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah will be making a 398-kilometre journey to Kuching on the 10th day of the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour, today.

Before departing for Kuching, the royal couple and their entourage are scheduled to visit the Sibu Central Market here for breakfast and a tour of the market until 12.30pm.

Their Majesties are also expected to perform Zohor prayers and have lunch at the Bandar Sri Aman Mosque, as well as visit Fort Alice, a fortress built during the Brooke era in Sarawak, before heading to their accommodation in Kuching.

Later today, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah are scheduled to attend the closing ceremony of the Kembara Kenali Borneo programme and a dinner with the Sarawak state government.

Their Majesties are accompanied by the Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Tengku Panglima Raja Colonel Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah and Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu’adzam Shah.

The Kembara Kenali Borneo expedition will conclude tomorrow at Telok Melano in southern Sarawak after commencing from Tawau, Sabah, on Sept 3.

The Sabah leg of the inaugural programme, aimed at realising Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah’s dream to get closer to the people of the two states, ended on Sept 7 before the convoy entered Sarawak through Brunei.

The 11-day expedition covers a total distance of 2,154 km along the Pan Borneo Highway that connects Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei. - Bernama