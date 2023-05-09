Kembara Kenali Borneo: Foreign tourists excited to meet their majesties

SANDAKAN: Like the locals, foreign tourists on vacation in Sabah are not wasting the golden opportunity to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

This can be seen when Their Majesties were leaving for the destination scheduled on the third day of the Kembara Kenali Borneo today, to continue their journey from here to Beluran, Telupid, before ending in Ranau.

A group of tourists were seen waiting as early as 8 am to witness the departure of Their Majesties together with their entourage from Hotel Sabah here, as they headed for the Orang Utan Rehabilitation Centre in Sepilok.

Some of them when met today, described the opportunity to meet the royal couple face-to-face as a chance of a lifetime which has made their visit to the Land Below The Wind an unforgettable memory.

Greg Wyman, 65, from Australia, said he was excited to meet Al-Sultan Abdullah after learning that His Majesty would be leaving the hotel where he has been staying since last Sunday.

“... in Australia we don’t have a king. There is only the King of England. To see how the people of Malaysia react to their King is too memorable, so it is very exciting to be here at this time,” he told Bernama.

Kim Nichols, 52, who is on holiday in Sabah with a tour group of 10, even asked her tour guide to skip their holiday itinerary today which involves visiting tourist destinations around the district.

Kim, who lives in Newcastle, Australia, said she missed the opportunity to witness the arrival of both Their Majesties at Hotel Sabah at about 12.30 am last night and hoped to get to meet and take a picture with the royal couple today.

“I really hope to meet their Majesties, this morning, because I have waited since half past four this morning,“ said Kim who also stays at the hotel.

Wyman and Nichols’ efforts were not in vain when their wish to meet the King and Queen came true even though it was just for a moment.

Meanwhile, the clear weather conditions gave the opportunity to some tourists from abroad to take pictures and record videos of the departure of both Their Majesties and the Kembara Kenali Borneo convoy as they were leaving the Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre at noon.

The Kembara Kenali Borneo programme from Sept 3 to 13 starts in Tawau, Sabah and ends in Telok Melano, Kuching covering a distance of 2,154 km along the Pan Borneo Highway that connects Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei.

Also joining the royal entourage are their children Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah, Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Jihan Azizah ‘Athiyatullah, Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Ilisha Ameera and Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Ilyana. -Bernama