Kenyir dam emergency action plan tabletop training for govt agencies, community

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kenyir Dam Emergency Action Plan Tabletop Simulation programme which was held from Sept 26-29 is a drill involving government agencies together with community members to ensure that the level of disaster preparedness is at an optimal level.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) in a statement today said the public is advised not to panic or be influenced by any rumours that may spread on social media related to the tabletop training (in case of dam structure failure) as it went viral recently.

“NADMA as the leading agency in national disaster management always works with various stakeholders in organising various simulation drills to ensure all parties are always at ready to carry out disaster-related operations effectively while also being resilient against disasters.

“All agencies including community members need to be aware of all disaster risks to ensure the level of preparedness is at its highest level. The community needs to be aware and know the community action plan in the event of a disaster,“ said the statement.

According to the same statement, NADMA said that the same tabletop exercise had been held for Bakun Dam in Sarawak, Sultan Abu Bakar Dam, Cameron Highlands and several other dams.

“Other tabletop (simulation) training that have been organised to ensure the readiness of aid agencies and communities are Tsunami Tabletop Training in Kedah, Penang and Sabah. Tabletop simulation was also held to empower the coordination of various agencies in the face of disasters in addition to improving the understanding and capability of each government agency related to disaster management methods and strategies,“ he said.

Tabletop simulation was also carried out to improve community understanding, improve disaster management strategies at the level of the Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) and the Ground Zero (Scene of Disaster) Control Post (PKTK). - Bernama