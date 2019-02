KUALA TERENGGANU: The boathouse assistant who slashed his wrist and fled into the jungle near the Sungai Lasir waterfall in Tasik Kenyir here yesterday, was found safe at 3.30pm today.

Hulu Terengganu District Police chief DSP Mohd Adli Mat Daud said the 22-year-old Mohamad Nadiy Sauti was found by the search-and-rescue team about 200m from a hut at the recreational park.

“He was found safe but in weak condition and has been given early medical treatment by the Civil Defence Force paramedics before being taken to Hulu Terengganu Hospital for further treatment,” he told Bernama when contacted.

The man from Kampung Temir, Kuala Berang, was reported to have acted in that strange manner once the boathouse stopped by the waterfall at about 4pm yesterday.

It was learned that the man had a drug-related problem and a misunderstanding with his wife. — Bernama