Kepala Batas resort, theme park to boost local economy, generate 300 jobs

KEPALA BATAS: The new RM90 million Bertam Resort and Water Park is set to become one of the main attractions in the area while generating a spillover effect on the local economy when completed, said project developer Anas Construction Sdn Bhd.

Its managing director Datuk Mohamed Iqbal S. Habeeb Noohu said that the water theme park is currently 98 per cent completed and will be opened for visitors in mid-December this year.

“We forecast the theme park to receive some 200,000 visitors per annum.

“As for the resort, it is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year,” he told the media today.

On the ticket price, he said it has yet to be finalised, but it would be affordable.

Earlier, Mohamed Iqbal presented the progress of the project to Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, who is also the Barisan Nasional candidate for the Kepala Batas parliamentary seat.

Reezal Merican said that 200,000 visitors per annum is conservative but achievable, adding that the theme park and resort development project is expected to provide 300 job opportunities to the local community.

He envisioned the project to generate new business opportunities in the Kepala Batas constituency.

The “Morrocan” inspired five-star resort and theme park is developed on 8.09 hectares (22 acres) wholly owned by The Maritime Water Front Suites Sdn Bhd.

The resort in Kepala Batas, Bertam is located 20 km from Penang International Airport. - Bernama