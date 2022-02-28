Kepong MP on Najib popularity: ‘Even OJ Simpson can draw a crowd’

PETALING JAYA: The Chinese community’s reception towards Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak in Perling, Johor was merely a photo-op and it has nothing to do with expressing their political support, said Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng.

Lim said whether the Pekan MP’s hearty welcome will translate into votes at the Johor polls on March 12 remains to be seen.

“This event was reported by some news media as an indicative sign of political support from the Chinese community for Najib and Barisan Nasional – that the Chinese community was ready for the convicted politician and his party to make a comeback.

“In my opinion, the reaction shown by the Chinese patrons on that day is not at all surprising. If anything, it was an entirely human response.

“25 years after (American footballer/actor) OJ Simpson was found liable by a US civil court jury for the killings of his former wife and her friend, he remains a ‘celebrity’ to many.

“People flock to him for selfies and autographs, and journalists still keep up with Simpson’s everyday life, yet it is undeniable that Simpson had been found liable for wrongful death in the double murder,“ Lim posted on his Facebook today.

Similarly, when the people in that food court flocked to Najib for pictures, they were not necessarily expressing political support, added Lim.

It was reported that the former prime minister claimed that there is a shift of mood among the Chinese community in Johor, which he believes will be translated into votes in the upcoming state election.

Najib said the change in sentiment and acceptance towards BN candidates is in stark contrast compared to the situation prior to the 14th General Election (GE14), where the coalition lost both the state and federal administrations.