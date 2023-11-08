Kepong shootout: One of two suspects arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: Police confirmed that one of two suspects who fled after being ordered to stop for inspection in Kepong here on Monday, in an incident where police opened fire to stop a car, has been arrested.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain (pix) said the local man was arrested yesterday in Kajang.

He said police are still hunting for another suspect still at large.

“A review of past records found that the suspect arrested was involved in a drug case and has been remanded for four days until Aug 14 for investigations,” he said in a special press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent headquarters today.

On Monday, police fired nine shots at a car in traffic in an attempt to nab two suspects who defied orders to stop for inspection in Kepong.

The shooting incident was reported to have happened at 7.45 am when two local men sped off in a vehicle after being ordered to stop by the Sentul District police headquarters Motorcycle Patrol Unit, at the Segambut bypass through Taman Pusat Kepong. -Bernama