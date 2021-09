KOTA BHARU: Their experiences as grey and white oyster mushroom entrepreneurs prompted Noriha Ahmad, 49, and her husband, Mohd Saupi Hassan, 55, to explore a new opportunity as suppliers of mushroom growing kits.

The attempt was clearly worth it when they supplied almost 9,000 units a month to the Koperasi Usahawan Cendawan Kelantan Bhd (KOKULAC), and new mushroom growers statewide.

“I started growing oyster mushrooms in 2015. It was only three years later (2018) that I made the move to cut down on production costs by processing the mushroom growing medium myself and producing 300 sets a day.

“The kits are made from rubber wood sawdust, rice husk and agricultural lime which are mixed together using a grinding machine,” she told reporters when met at her oyster mushroom workshop in Kampung Chengal, Ketereh, today.

Noriha said that after the mushroom growing medium was properly mixed it was then put into plastic bags before being placed in a steamer for six hours.

Subsequently, Noriha said that the kits were left to cool for about 24 hours before being stored in an air-conditioned room, and the mushroom spores were inserted into the kits for fermentation and production.

“The kits are sold for RM1.60 per unit and can only be used for three to four months only. After that, it has to be replaced,” she said.

Noriha and her husband Mohd Saupi are now able to have big smiles as they are now generating income not only as mushroom entrepreneurs, but also supplying mushroom growing kits for those interested.

“For mushrooms, I can harvest between 30 and 40 kilogrammes (kg) of mushrooms a day and sell them for RM10 per kg at the Wakaf Che Yeh Wholesale Market.

“To ensure my mushrooms can have a maximum quality output, the air in the shed must be damp. For this purpose, I am using the Smart Mushroom House (iMistroom), created by Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Penang branch.

“The surroundings must always be kept clean too,” the mother of six added.- Bernama