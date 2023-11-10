Kerjaya Madani incentive: MOHR mulls improving methods for gig sector workers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Human Resources (MOHR) is considering improving the implementation method or mechanism of the Kerjaya MADANI Incentive so that more gig sector workers can participate in the training provided.

Minister V. Sivakumar said the improvement needs to be done because the programme is still not well received by gig workers despite having been implemented since April.

“The ministry, through the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO), has taken many initiatives, including the Kerjaya MADANI Incentive, to train gig workers to shift from industry to the formal sector.

“But because they were asked to attend these training, they had to forgo the salary they would have received if they had worked during the training period, which understandably is difficult for them,” he told reporters after opening the International Public Employment Forum 2023 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here today.

Sivakumar said that there are about 1.1 million gig workers at present and efforts should be made to enable them to transition into formal industry and also ensure that they receive social protection.

The Kerjaya MADANI Incentive focuses on three elements, namely the Daya Kerjaya Programme, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Daya Kerjaya Programme and the Bina Kerjaya Programme, which the government launched on April 13.

Under the Daya Kerjaya programme, employers who hire long-unemployed youth, Orang Asli, women, persons with disabilities (OKU), the hardcore poor, persons on parole, ex-prisoners and TVET graduates will receive financial incentives.

The Bina Kerjaya Programme, on the other hand, aims to strengthen the potential of people currently working in the informal sector to find formal employment.

This is done through Recognition of Prior Experiential Learning (RPEL), micro-credentials or professional and competency certificates, with a training subsidy of up to RM4,000 and allowance of RM300 per month for a maximum period of three months. -Bernama