Keropok lekor operators hoping for ray of light from government

MERSING, Jan 8: Keropok lekor operators in Endau here are hoping for a ray of light from the government to restore their business, which has been badly affected due to the current floods.

Operator of the Keropok Lekor Haji Puteh enterprise, Abdul Halim Othman, 40, provides some suggestions for the government to consider, including to provide loans to enable them to continue with their business after the floods.

He said since the floods hit Endau, his family business, which has been in operation for more than 40 years, lost about 80 per cent of its customers.

“We often expect customers from outside to come to Mersing to buy our products, but with the current flood situation, we are able to sell only 100 sticks of the keropok lekor daily, from 500 sticks a day normally,” he said when met by reporters at his family shop, here, today.

As such, Abdul Halim said he hoped the government would look into the plight of the small and medium entrepreneurs like them.

Meanwhile, Endau State Assemblyman Alwiyah Talib said Endau, which is known for its keropok lekor, becomes inaccessible during the floods and forced most of the keropok lekor operators to close shop during the season.

She said the matter had been raised to Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad and she had also informed the affected operators on the channel for them to approach for assistance.- Bernama