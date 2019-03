KUALA TERENGGANU: A stall selling dry food, including keropok (fish crackers) in the compound of Pasar Besar Kedai Payang was destroyed in a fire last last night.

Two other stalls nearby were also damaged.

Owner of one of the damaged stalls, Zainal Abidin Abdullah, 59, estimated his losses at RM3,000.

“I have been doing business here for 10 years and this is the first fire to have occurred,” he told Bernama, adding that he would have suffer a lot more if not for the quick action of his son who managed to bring their goods to safety.

Another trader, Surita Ali, 47, said she was still at the stall when the fire broke out and managed to bring most of her goods to safety with the help of passers-by.

“I close my shop quite late now that it is the school holidays and we have many people coming. Luckily, the fire did not reach my stall, but I have to arrange the goods back at the stall,” she added.

The fire, which was completely doused by 12.15 am today, was believed to have started from a spilled oil by a trader who was frying keropok lekor. — Bernama