Kesas offers 10% discount on tolls in conjunction with Deepavali

SHAH ALAM: There will be a 10% discount on tolls along Lebuhraya Shah Alam (Kesas) for Class 1 vehicles in conjunction with the Deepavali celebration.

Kesas Sdn Bhd in a statement today informed that all vehicles with two axles and three or four wheels excluding taxis would enjoy the toll discount from 12.01 am to 11.59pm on Sunday (Oct 27).

“An estimated 250,000 vehicles are expected enjoy the 10 per cent toll discount, paying only RM1.80. With the discount, Kesas also expects the amount of subsidy provided for the period to be about RM50,000,“ said the statement.

For further information, the public may contact the Kesas hotline at 03-56337188; or online via their website at http://www.kesas.com.my; or their Facebook (lebuhrayashahalam) and Twitter (@kesastrafik) pages. — Bernama