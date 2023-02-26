Kesedar ‘Food Valley’ to tackle national food security issue

GUA MUSANG: The South Kelantan Development Authority (Kesedar) has the potential to become a major domestic food producer through the ‘Kesedar Food Valley’ programme to tacklet the food security issue and boost the production of agriculture and food in the country.

Deputy Prime Minister-cum-Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Kesedar’s efforts in using over 900 hectares of land for new crops in Gua Musang should become the new benchmark for government agencies.

Three main projects introduced by Kesedar under this programme are new cash crop, beef cattle farming and rural agrotech, he added.

“A study on agriculture development is underway and is expected to be completed by the middle of this year, and Kesedar is also working on several strategic collaborations with industry players.

“To start off this effort, Kesedar is devloping 22 hectares in Manik Urai Agrotech, Kuala Krai with crops like corn, MD2 pineapple, coconut, pumpkin, red chilli as well as permanent crops such as durian and dokong,” he told reporters after a working visit to Kesedar in Gua Musang today, together with Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Rubiah Wang.

Ahmad Zahid said Kesedar is also planing 60 hectares with Robusta coffee crop in partnership with Nestle Malaysia under the NESCAFÉ Grown Respectfully programme.

“In 2022, Kesedar spent RM900,000 through its subsidiary Kesedar Dagang Sdn Bhd (KDSB) to start off beef cattle farming, an effort that began in 2020.

“KDSB is now conducting integrated and feedlot beef cattle farming at a 150-hectare area in Sungai Asap and Chalil Kesedar with a meat production capacity of 170 tons of fresh beef a year.

“This is a good effort to ensure the food supply in the country is adequate and that market prices are affordable, which will hep the country to strengthen its food security,” he added. - Bernama