Kesedar Jamboree 2022 attracts over 1,000 cycling enthusiasts

GUA MUSANG: Over 1,000 local and international cycling enthusiasts including from Singapore and Thailand took part in the Kesedar Jamboree 2022, organised by the South Kelantan Development Authority (Kesedar).

Kesedar chairman, Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz, said the successful implementation of the second edition of the event relflected the government’s efforts to organise recreational activities two years after the COVID-19 pandemic halted the organising of such events.

The first edition Kesedar Jamboree was held in 2015.

The 35-kilometre cycling event kicked off at Taman Etnobotani and involved scenic cycling trails in Gua Musang.

“Gua Musang is a strategic place for extreme sports activities,” Nik Mohamad Abduh told reporters after flagging off the participants at Taman Etnobotani here today.

Meanwhile, Kesedar general manager Dr Shahrir Mohammad Zakey hoped that the programme would continue to attract more tourists to Gua Musang.

“Kesedar Jamboree 2022 is one of our efforts to revitalise and improve the downstream industry, especially in Gua Musang, after the pandemic,” he added.

A total of eight categories were contested, namely Men Open, Men Master, Men Veteran, Men Otai, Men Junior, Women Open, Women Supermama, and Men Heavyweight.

Kesedar Jamboree 2022 also offered various exciting activities such as sales booths, busking, rock climbing, colouring contests for children, and lucky draw gave away prizes worth over RM50,000. - Bernama