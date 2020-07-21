Ketamine, syabu, esctasy seized in Klang raid by Customs Dept

PETALING JAYA: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) Central Zone seized various drugs worth over RM244,000 during a raid around 6.30pm at a Dataran Ocean property in Lebuh Gopeng, Klang on July 16.

Two foreign women and a man aged between 30 and 40 were also arrested.

JKDM deputy director general (enforcement and compliance), Datuk Johari Alifiah, said the drugs - believed to be 3.5kg of syabu valued at RM195,195; 0.555kg of ketamine valued at RM27,750; and 735 ecstasy pills valued at RM22,050 – were seized from a room in the premises.

“The syndicate used the accommodation of foreign workers – with residents of all genders – to fool authorities, with the drugs believed for local distribution,” he told reporters yesterday.

The case will be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a mandatory death penalty by hanging.

He said that between January and July 15, JKDM seized 115 drug packages worth over RM280,000 which smugglers tried to sneak into the country using a courier service and via the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“This month alone (between July 1 and July 15), nine packages of cannabis weighing 224.4gm and valued at RM5,000 were confiscated from the KLIA Mail and Courier Centre,” said Johari.

Investigations revealed the packages came from Europe and were declared as clothes, make-up and gifts, and were addressed to individuals in the Klang Valley. - Bernama