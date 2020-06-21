Ketengah allocates more than RM150,000 for tourism operators in Lake Kenyir

HULU TERENGGANU: The Central Terengganu Development Authority (Ketengah) has allocated RM152,700 to assist tourism operators in Lake Kenyir whose businesses were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its chairman, Datuk Razali Idris said the fund would be distributed to boat house owners and shop operators at the resort.

“We are aware that the closure of all the economic sectors since March 18 has had a huge impact on the people’s income. Therefore, this contribution is an initiative to help the tourism sector in Lake Kenyir to remain competitive,” he said when presenting the contribution to the recipients here today.

The recipients comprised 33 boat operators, who received RM500 each, 20 speed boat operators and eight shop operators, each receiving RM400, as well as 25 boat house operators, who received RM5,000 each.

Razali said since the resort was re-opened on June 12 following the implementation of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), there was overwhelming response from tourists.

“Now tourists can enjoy a 20% discount on all packages in Lake Kenyir. For example, a two-day boat package is only RM1,800 compared to RM2,000 previously,” he added.

He advised the Lake Kenyir Tourism Association to conduct workshops for their members to help them with their business. — Bernama