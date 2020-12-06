Ketengah contributes RM120,600 for 402 flood victims in Air Putih, Kemaman

CHUKAI: The Central Terengganu Development Authority (Ketengah) today contributed financial aid totalling RM120,600 to flood victims in Air Putih here.

Its chairman, Senator Datuk Razali Idris said the aid would be distributed to 402 households that were affected by the floods last Nov 27.

“This is part of Ketengah’s corporate social responsibility to those who were affected by the floods,” he told reporters after presenting the aid at the Kampung Pasir Gajah Community Hall here today.

The recipients comprised 134 from Kampung Teladas, Air Putih (86), Felda Seberang Tayor (76), Seberang Tayor Hulu (33), Batu 14 (26), Batu 16 Tebak (18), Jenang (11), Pasir Gajah (nine), Seberang Tayor Hilir (six) and Dadong (three).

Razali said Ketengah has allocated RM400,000 for the current monsoon season, which included for the “Skuad Ambik Cakne Ketengah” and to improve drainage system.

One of the recipients, Othman Ngah, 80, who is hemiparesis following a stroke, said he would be able to use the financial aid of about RM300 to buy medicine and disposable diapers. for himself.

“The aid will indeed reduce our burden. My wife and I do not want to burden our children as they too have their own problems, “ said Othman, who was accompanied by his wife, Siti Aisyah Abdullah, 57.

Another recipient, Syed Baharudin Syed Abu, 60, said he would use the money to buy a water jet to facilitate cleaning of his house of the mud and filth left by the floods. — Bernama