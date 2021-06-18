Ketengah sets up committee to assist vaccine registration in rural areas

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Central Terengganu Development Authority (Ketengah) has set up a special committee to ensure smooth running of the vaccination registration process for people living in rural areas.

Its chairman Datuk Razali Idris said the Stay Safe Ketengah Region or S-Reg committee comprising 200 volunteers, was set up last month and has begun registering people in several areas in Dungun, Hulu Terengganu and Kemaman.

“Apart from registering them through the MySejahtera application, S-Reg committee will help coordinate the opening of vaccination centres (PPVs) and provide transportation to residents.

“The vaccination registration process is also carried out in collaboration with district health offices 91 Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) members,” he said in a statement today.

Razali said Ketengah would also provide a special incentive in the form of development grants to villages that managed to achieve a vaccination rate of up to 80 percent by the end of August. — Bernama