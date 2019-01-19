Ketum leaves couriered to KK seized by police

KOTA KINABALU: Police confiscated a box containing 6kg of ketum leaves which was sent from Alor Star, Kedah to the district and left unclaimed at a courier service company, Tuesday.

In a statement today, Kota Kinabalu police chief, ACP Habibi Majinji, said the case will be investigated under Section 30 (3) of the Poison Act 1952.

At the same time, Habibi informed that in a week-long operation that ended yesterday to battle the drug problem in Likas and Tanjung Aru, 57 people aged between 18 and 53 were detained by police.

They consisted of 38 locals and 19 foreign nationals, with 12 taken in for drug possession and 45 for testing positive in a urine drug screening.

The statement added that the seizure of 6.023kg has an estimated value of RM4,000. — Bernama